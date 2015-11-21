Agony and ecstasy: How families reacted to Holm KO'ing Rousey

Everyone knows about Holly Holm's incredible victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193.

Agony and ecstasy: Family reactions to Holm KO'ing Rousey

But what we haven't seen is how each fighter's family and friends reacted. Until now.

UFC has released amazing new footage of those in attendance to cheer on Holm and Rousey, showing the agony and ecstasy that comes with such a shock result.

A YouTube preview of a special short film titled "The Thrill and the Agony" shows how both sides reacted to the violent ending in Melbourne.

Cameras were pointed at both sets of family and friends throughout the duration of the fight, and the differing emotions are spine-tingling.

Rousey's boyfriend, fellow UFC star Travis Browne, can be seen slumping back in his chair and covering his face in shock when he realises she is out cold.

In complete contrast, Holm's father and husband simply cannot contain their elation, jumping and screaming with joy.

The incredible footage adds a human element to this amazing story.

It comes after video was released showing UFC commentator Joe Rogan's shocked expression of disbelief post-fight: