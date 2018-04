We’ve seen plenty of great boxing press conferences, but this one takes the cake.

British boxer arrives as batman for press conference

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury arrived at a news conference for his world title fight against Wladimir Klitschko dressed as batman.

The 27-year-old ran into the room and later took down a man dressed as the Joker.

His opponent was far from impressed and will be hungry to break Fury’s unbeaten run of 24 fights when the fight for the Ukrainian's world titles in Dusseldorf, Germany, on 24 October.