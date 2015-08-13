Silva blames sex drugs for positive doping tests

Anderson Silva has fallen on hard times since losing back-to-back fights to current UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman in 2013.

After the defeats, a pair of drug tests at the beginning of 2015 flagged “The Spider” as a PED user, when the drugs drostanolone and androstane (two common anabolic steroids) were found in his system.

Now, according to documents obtained by Evelyn Rodrigues of Brazilian outlet Combate, Silva’s camp claims that a sexual enhancement supplement could be to blame for his positive test and subsequent troubles.

According to the document, Silva was "administering or using a supplement for the purpose of enhancing sexual performance and testing of the supplement revealed that the supplement was contaminated with an Exogenous Anabolic Agent: Drostanolone metabolite."

Silva, 40, is scheduled to appear in front of the Nevada Athletic Commission on Thursday and it seems that this will be his defense. The report also states that Silva used other supplements that “could have been tainted,” however no specifics were given.

The Brazilian legend also tested positive for oxazepam and temazepam — two anti-anxiety meds. The documents contend that Silva took the drugs in an attempt to battle insomnia the night before his UFC 183 showdown with Nick Diaz in January.

Whatever troubles Silva may have suffered in the bedroom could be a moot point in the court of public opinion.

The MMA world will have to wait until Thursday’s hearing to get a better understanding of Silva’s exact defense. But you have to think that if blaming Viagra for your positive steroid test were a suitable defense, then more athletes would be willing to share their private "sexual supplementation" with the courts.

