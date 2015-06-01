Anthony Mundine and Danny Green trade blows..........on social media

The rematch of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green has been squashed by Mundine who took to Facebook to address Green's fans and set the record straight.

Their 2006 fight was one of the biggest in Australian boxing history. Source: Getty

Mundine who was in Green's hometown Perth over the weekend interacted with fans, however was quick to dispel talks of the super middleweight champion fighting the 'Green Machine', dismissing Green saying he “ain’t relevant to me.”

Green responded with a cheeky message, poking fun at Mundine's literary skills, rather than broach the subject of the possible rematch.

It's been nine years since the two fought, but speculation of a rematch has grown in recent months, something neither camp seems interested in. I guess in the meantime we will have to make do with the pair fighting on social media.