Manny Pacquiao on 'Fight of the Century'

Steven Shapiro
Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Manny Pacquiao is a Renaissance man. The prizefighter, who is also a politician in the Philippines, is immersed in training for his upcoming showdown with Floyd Mayweather on May 2 in Las Vegas. The boxer also fancies himself somewhat of a singer and is even recording a new album in commemoration of the upcoming fight.

In an interview with Yahoo global news anchor Katie Couric, Pacquiao talks about the epic event, which is poised to shatter revenue records for a boxing match. The total is expected to reach at least $400 million.

“This fight is really big, really important, especially in my country,” he tells Couric.

Pacquiao grew up in extreme poverty and began boxing early on to make money for his family. He says he would earn $2 for fights if he won, $1 if he lost.

He’s a long way from that now. Pacquiao will make over $100 million fighting Mayweather, though he says it’s about more than a big payday.

“My focus right now isn’t about money. It’s about how I get in shape 100 percent, and you know, do my best in the ring and give the people what they want.”

The father of five is deeply religious and philanthropic, but he says he wasn’t always that way. “I drank, womanizing, gambling, everything. But when I surrendered my life to the Lord, when I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and savior, I surrendered my whole life.”

He laughs when recalling a viral video of himself singing, “Let It Go” from “Frozen,” but his new song “I Will Fight for the Filipino People” will be played when he enters on fight night, May 2.

Win or lose, Pacquiao says he has no plans to hang up his gloves anytime soon and still feels as fit and strong as ever.

“If I feel something, then I will tell you and say I’m retired.”

As for his political future, when asked by Couric if he will run for president of the Philippines one day, he replies, “I don’t know. It’s in God’s hands.”

