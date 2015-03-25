In November, Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins signed a 13-year contract extension that would pay him $325 million if he plays the entire length of the deal. It was astounding that the Marlins, a notably penurious franchise, would pay that kind of money to one player. But it was also amazing just for the sheer volume.

Floyd Mayweather could earn as much as $180 million to face Pacman, promoter says

But in one night, Floyd Mayweather Jr. may earn more than half of that. According to a report by The Associated Press' Tim Dahlberg, Mayweather's purse for his May 2 welterweight title bout in Las Vegas against Manny Pacquiao may reach $180 million.

Pacquiao, who agreed to a 60-40 purse split that favored Mayweather, will make more than $100 million.

Top Rank's Bob Arum told Dahlberg on Tuesday that the live paid gate could be as high as $72 million. The current record is $20 million, set by Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez in 2013.

Arum said that with revenues skyrocketing and the economy better than it was when the fight was first talked about, the paydays are going into breathtaking territory.

"For whatever it's worth, the buildup over these years has certainly enhanced the fight. Everybody knows about it now, even people who don't follow boxing. Plus we have a good economy, unlike in 2009 when people were out of work and didn't have the money to spend."

The federal taxes alone that Mayweather and Pacquiao will pay will easily top $100 million.

To get an idea of how much money Mayweather could earn, these are the only contracts in sports history to exceed the $180 million he's expected to make on May 2:

• Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins, 13-year deal, $352 million

• Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers, 10-year deal, $292 million

• Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees, 10-year deal, $275 million

• Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers, 10-year deal, $252 million

• Robinson Cano, Seattle Mariners, 10-year deal, $240 million

• Albert Pujols, Los Angeles Angels, 10-year deal, $240 million

• Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3-year deal, $240 million

• Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds, 10-year deal, $225 million

• Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-year deal, $215 million

• Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers, 9-year deal, $214 million

• Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals, 7-year deal, $210 million

• Derek Jeter, New York Yankees, 10-year deal, $189 million

• Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins, 8-year deal, $184 million

That's the list. Only 13 athletes in the history of sports have earned more in one contract than Mayweather will earn on May 2 to meet Pacquiao. And just imagine what they'll make if there is a rematch. Or two.

Needless to say, once the pay cheques roll in there will be plenty more of this from Mayweather.

Welcome to my world pic.twitter.com/GwSJ4OC4Yj — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 5, 2015

I decided to get my black toys out last night... EWB Rolls Royce Ghost & Bentley Mulsanne pic.twitter.com/n76eOVdj1C — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 11, 2013

