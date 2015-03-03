Ronda Rousey announces her next move

If fans were wondering what’s next for UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey after her most recent destruction of Cat Zingano at Saturday’s UFC 184, they needn’t wonder any longer.

Unfortunately for fight fans, Rousey's next endeavor is in her other profession: making movies. Rousey, who made her acting debut in last year’s Expendables 3, already has upcoming roles in the soon-to-be-released Fast and Furious 7 and Entourage films. Now, entertainment outlet Variety is reporting that she has committed to her next movie.

The film, “Mile 22” will be produced by Peter Berg, with a screenplay by Graham Roland and will feature Rousey as a CIA field operative paired with an Indonesia police officer (played by Iko Uwais, of “The Raid” franchise fame) battling ‘extreme’ political corruption. The casting seems to suggest, once again, that Rousey is being fast-tracked to a career as a true female action star.

This, of course, is making some of her fighting contemporaries more than a little upset. And if we’re being honest, probably a little jealous.

“She did a good thing that was bringing the UFC the female fights,” said undefeated Brazilian bantamweight Bethe Correia at UFC 184 on Saturday.

"She convinced Dana to do it. But I don't think she's a good champion. I think she's really selfish. She just thinks about herself, about making movies, dressing well, showing up. I'm not gonna be like this, I'm gonna be a real champ. I'm gonna do something for the people. I'm gonna be the people's champ."

Correia has made it quite clear that she has been gunning for the "Rowdy one" since her UFC debut and she's doing everything she can to ink a fight with the champ.

It makes sense, after all. Rousey has done a thorough job cleaning out her division (her last two opponents were dispatched in 30 seconds combined) and the UFC is short on contenders. So, making a stir is a surefire way to at least get your name thrown into the mix.

"Every day I challenge Ronda, [and] I ask for the fight," said the 31-year-old Brazilian. "I'm gonna do whatever it takes. I already feel like the champ; I don't feel like Ronda is the champ.”

“I feel like I'm the one that is the champ and all that is missing is the belt. I'm going to do whatever it takes. I'm going in there to kill her, spank her, to kick her ass."

Fans are undoubtedly going to be drawn to this type of visceral, heated talk from a challenger like Correia. But what about her proclamation that Rousey is a selfish fighter who isn’t a ‘real champ?’

Statements about kicking Rousey around like a rag doll are fine. Sure, they might borderline on hyperbole given Rousey’s dominance, but you can’t blame a woman for trying.

However, what fans cannot ignore is the fact that Rousey has not only been one of the UFC's most dangerous champions, she is also one of its most active, stepping up whenever her number is called.

After defeating Miesha Tate in December 2013 at UFC 168, Rousey turned around and fought just a few weeks later at UFC 170 – and that was against what was considered the toughest test of her career at that point, Olympic silver medalist Sara McMann.

Not only is the champ willing to take fights on short notice; she also prefers the outcomes to be just as swift. Of Rousey’s 11 career wins, 10 have come in the first round – nine of those wins have been via her signature arm-bar submission.

So, if Correia wants to say she can wipe the mat with Rousey to drum up interest, that’s fine. But attacking the champ’s dedication to the sport and its fans is just silly at this point. Because if Ronda Rousey has shown us anything in her brief four years in this sport, it’s that she is always down for a fight. It’s her opponents that seem to have trouble making it one.

