Floyd Mayweather's ex suing over domestic violence

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather’s ex-fiancé is suing him over claims he threatened her on multiple occasions and once pointed a gun at her.

According to TMZ, Shantel Jackson claims Mayweather’s violence occurred back in 2012, right after he was released from prison for assaulting another woman.

The police report allegedly claims: “He twisted [her] arm, choked her and forcibly took her phone away from her to look through it.”

Then in 2013 when Jackson was pregnant, Mayweather “bent her arm, restrained her, and pointed a gun at her foot, asking 'Which toe do you want me to shoot?'".

She has alleged that he then demanded she remove her 17 carat diamond engagement ring at gunpoint.

Mayweather infamously claimed the real reason for the couple’s break-up was because Jackson "killed our twin babies”, posting photos of her ultrasound on social media, which she claims was an invasion of privacy.

The law suit reportedly involves assault, battery, defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and harassment.

The high-profile boxer is set to take on Maidana in a much-anticipated bout.

“I want to go out there and I guess get a knockout or win 12 rounds and look impressive, but also be exciting,” he said.

“I'm just going to let the fight play out like it plays out. If the knockout presents itself, I'll take it.”