Floyd Mayweather starts every day with a sponge bath

Yahoo7 Sport /

Controversial boxing legend Floyd Mayweather knows routine is vital for a professional athlete, so he starts every day with a sponge bath.

That's right. The welterweight king who boasts 46 wins from 46 fights (26 of which were KOs) starts every day being bathed with a sponge while cleaning his teeth.

Of course, the 37-year-old doesn't do the washing himself, as you can see in this Instagram video.

This is how he captioned the video: "This is how I get my day started, everyday. - MR. MY LIFE IS THE SH*T".

And 80,000 people liked it.

