'The Future' of boxing?

This video is a glimpse into the future of American boxing and it looks impressive.
A five-year-old named Nijee, from the US, has become an internet sensation after his father posted a video of his training session, during which he demonstrates some incredible jabs and a power-packed right.
And the child prodigy already has catchy nickname, "The Future".
Legendary basketballer and boxing enthusiast Shaquille O'Neal has already vouched for Nijee on Twitter with this statement:
"This kid will be a CHAMPION. He's Got Skills: 5 Year Old Boxer Nijee 'The Future'!"
Nijee's father has established a facebook page for his son, which already has 1400 friends and 5000 likes, but is sure to increase as more videos like this one are posted.