Referee 'couldn't speak English': Parker
'The Future' of boxing?

Yahoo7 Sport /

This video is a glimpse into the future of American boxing and it looks impressive.

A five-year-old named Nijee, from the US, has become an internet sensation after his father posted a video of his training session, during which he demonstrates some incredible jabs and a power-packed right.

And the child prodigy already has catchy nickname, "The Future".

Legendary basketballer and boxing enthusiast Shaquille O'Neal has already vouched for Nijee on Twitter with this statement:

"This kid will be a CHAMPION. He's Got Skills: 5 Year Old Boxer Nijee 'The Future'!"



Nijee's father has established a facebook page for his son, which already has 1400 friends and 5000 likes, but is sure to increase as more videos like this one are posted.

Boxing prodigy Nijee 'The Future'

