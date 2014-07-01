This video is a glimpse into the future of American boxing and it looks impressive.

'The Future' of boxing?

A five-year-old named Nijee, from the US, has become an internet sensation after his father posted a video of his training session, during which he demonstrates some incredible jabs and a power-packed right.

And the child prodigy already has catchy nickname, "The Future".

Legendary basketballer and boxing enthusiast Shaquille O'Neal has already vouched for Nijee on Twitter with this statement:

"This kid will be a CHAMPION. He's Got Skills: 5 Year Old Boxer Nijee 'The Future'!"

This kid will be a CHAMPION. He's Got Skills: 5 Year Old Boxer Nijee "The Future"! http://t.co/sKjy3fohGK — SHAQ (@SHAQ) June 28, 2014

Nijee's father has established a facebook page for his son, which already has 1400 friends and 5000 likes, but is sure to increase as more videos like this one are posted.