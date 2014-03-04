While MMA fighter Mark Hunt waits for his injured left hand to heal, the ‘Super Samoan’ has sent a warning out to his rivals, vowing to come back better than ever.

Hunt eyes title shot on return from injury

“My goals when I start back to fighting is to pick up where I left off,” Hunt said.

The New Zealand-born adopted Aussie shattered the metacarpal bones in his hand on the face of Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva at UFC Fight Night 33, in a battle many are calling the best MMA heavyweight bout of all time.

He came into that fight as the ultimate underdog, but after a dramatic draw, he exited with a whole new legion of fans.

The aftermath of the fight was tainted by the controversy surrounding Silva’s positive drug test. Though the result was changed to a 'no-contest' for Silva, the five-round draw remained the same on Hunt’s record (9-8-1).

“It was a good scrap, so I settled for a draw but I would’ve loved the win,” Hunt said.

“In other sports they normally give the win to the other guy. It was a controversial decision and all, but I’ve moved on.“

It’s now a frustrating wait for Hunt, who is not expected to be back fighting until June or July.

“It’s good for downtime with the family, it’s just a hiccup in my career path,” Hunt admitted.

“I would’ve had another fight lined up already, but it is what it is, and just deal with it the best way I can.”

The injury downtime away from the cage hasn’t been boring for top ten-ranked Hunt though.

EA Sport announced his inclusion in the newest installment of their UFC game. Hunt gave the tick of approval to the game designers who captured his likeness in great detail.

“I look really good in them. It’s perfect!” Hunt, an avid gamer said.

So which UFC contender will he play as?

“I’ll probably play as myself just to see how it works and how I do,” he said.

“I’ll be showing all my Street Fighter moves in the game.”

Hunt is eyeing Dutchman Alistair Overeem as his next opponent when he’s back to full fitness.

Though he concedes the time away has set him back, having been months without training, Hunt says it won’t affect his form on return.

“I won’t be less confident, I’m just looking forward to getting back in there and fighting,” he said.

“Anybody is good for me at the top level. I just want to keep progressing. A couple more fights with the top ten guys and I can get a title shot hopefully down the road somewhere.

“That’s what really matters to me at the end of the day.”