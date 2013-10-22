'Sugar' Shane Mosley departs Sydney ahead of bout with Anthony Mundine

US boxer 'Sugar' Shane Mosley is reportedly awaiting departure at Sydney airport, walking out on his scheduled fight with Anthony Mundine on Wednesday night.

Mosley is headed back home after his demands to receive a portion of the $1m promised for the fight couldn't be delivered to him before the bout.

Jeff Fenech desperately tried to reach a compromise with Mosley, but negotiations fell through, reports News Ltd.

It is understood the former world champion was advised by his managers to leave last week but was convinced to stay.

AAP reports that the fight will be will be called off due to the money row.