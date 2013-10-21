Jeff Fenech has told controversial boxer Anthony Mundine he must respect the Australian national anthem if he wants the support of his countrymen.

Fenech urges Mundine not to boycott Australian national anthem

Mundine has urged the Australian public to get behind him for his bout with veteran American fighter Shane Mosley in Sydney on Wednesday.

It remains unclear whether there will be a repeat of the farcical scenes from Mundine's fight against Daniel Geale in January, when he refused to be in the ring during the national anthem.

A proud Indigenous Australian, Mundine says he boycotted Advance Australia Fair because it was penned during a time when Aborigines weren't considered citizens.

But Fenech has told Mundine that respect is a two-way street, labelling his actions "disrespectful to Australians of all colours".

"Anthony Mundine talks about how he wants Australia to support him," Fenech said.

"Well, show them you’re a proud Australian too. Stand there in the ring when they play an anthem that, no matter what you think, is one that represents every single person in this country.

"We often hear that Anthony is a proud Indigenous man and that’s great. And there's no doubt there's been some terrible injustices committed against Aboriginal Australians. But the only way to overcome that is Australians uniting.

"If he wants all Australians to support him then he needs to show that he's one of us. That he is a proud Australian.

"I've been in plenty of big fights and I can never, ever remember the fighters not being present for their anthems."

It remains unclear when the anthems will be played on Wednesday night and whether or not Mundine will be in the ring for Advance Australia Fair.

Before the fight against Geale earlier this year, Mundine explained his sentiments towards the anthem, saying, "That anthem was composed in the 1800s when Aborigines were considered fauna.

"From 1901 to 1973 there was a White Australia Policy to make Australia white, and guess what the theme song of that policy was - Advance Australia Fair. So what are they really singing, Advance Australia White?"

Mundine is undoubtedly the most divisive figure in Australian sport, but he has urged his countrymen to show their support for his fight against Mosley.

"I want the Australian fans to get behind me, embrace my confidence, embrace my ability to believe in myself, and back me," Mundine said.

"For far too long there has been a love-hate relationship.

"I have a lot of fans who love me, and a lot of those that dislike me for whatever reason.

"But they don’t know the real Anthony Mundine, they just know the portrayal of me.

"I just want them to get to know the real me, and know that I am not only fighting for myself, I am fighting for all of them as well.

"I'm representing Australia. It’s like I’m in the Davis Cup, or the rugby World Cup, or soccer World Cup."

Mundine confirmed in July that he would retire if he loses to Hall of Famer Mosley.

While the 42-year-old American is well past his prime, Fenech is in little doubt he will be too good for Mundine.

"Shane Mosley is nowhere near his peak anymore, but he doesn’t need to be to beat Mundine.

"I'm predicting the first time Choc gets hit it'll be a case of 'what the hell have I get myself into here?'. Then just like those old Snagglepuss cartoons, it will be 'exit, stage left'.

"I said from the very outset that if Shane was still at 40 per cent of what he used to be he’d win. I’ve seen almost all his sparring and I can tell you he’s a lot better than that. I think he is going to win and win by knockout."