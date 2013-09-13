The benchmark for mad dads of athletes has just been well and truly raised.

Dad threatens to cut head off should son lose

Angel Garcia makes Damir Dokic look like a gentle, fun-loving kidder.

Angel is the father of Danny Garcia, who is the undefeated junior welterweight title holder. Danny is fighting top contender Lucas Matthysse on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather v Canelo Alvarez bout.

At the press conference for the bout Angel unleashed one of the most bizarre rants in boxing and that is saying something.

He urged the people in the audience to fight. But that wasn't the best part.

What was most shocking was his declaration that should his son, Danny lose he will decapitate himself.

Why?

"Because blood is thicker than anything—love, nobody can beat love. And my heart is with God," he said.

No pressure, son.