Whittaker ready to crush 'The Crusher' at UFC Fight Night 27

UFC Fight Night 27 is set to take over Indiana, USA on Thursday morning Australian time.

Whittaker ready to cruch 'The Crusher' at UFC Fight Night 27

Main cards Carlos Condit and Martin Kampmann will clash to ascend up the Welterweight ranks, but there is also a handful of Aussie hopefuls taking to the octgagon before them.

Yahoo7 Sport spoke to former winner of The Ultimate Fighter, Rob Whittaker, as he prepares to take on Utah's Court 'The Crusher' McGee.

How do you think your fighting style matches up to Court McGee?

I think we both having a bit of a stand up wall, he likes coming up and pressure fighting and I have no discomfort in striking. We’re both well rounded and have greta cardio. It will be a really explosive fight, it should be good.

What’s the game plan?

I really just want to go in and do my thing and do what comes naturally. It’s more instinct than anything pre-planned. I like to try to end on the feet and go for a finish – that’s always the game plan.

What do you think about MMA in Australia, is it in a good place at the moment?

The Australian scene for MMA is growing and definitely growing fast. With the UFC having shows out here as well as the Ultimate Fighter series in Australia, there are more top fighters coming through all the time. It’s only a matter of time before we see more Australians all over the UFC scene.

Should there be more UFC nights here in Australia?

Definitely, I would love to see more UFC shows in my hometown.

What is it that you really love about MMA compared to other martial arts?

I like the fact there isn’t a right or wrong, it’s really just what works and a combination of martial arts form something completely different. It’s never the same for two different people. It’s fast, dynamic, and good to watch.

Mentally, how do you get in the zone before a fight?

I just get in there, and do my thing. It’s hard to say. You either love doing it or you don’t. Some people try to get angry. He’s in that cage just like you.

Do you ever get scared or do you block that out?

Nerves play a big part, and you can come out a bit scared going into the cage. But I think that’s the bit that fuels my fight. He’s trying to evoke fear in me and beat me up and hurt me. That arrogance that he thinks he can, it drives me mad.

Who are some of the other fighters you look up to?

I look up to almost any fighter. I understand what they go through and the sacrifice they’ve made. What stands out for me is Georges St-Pierre, he’s a warrior. He never lets himself get down and I think that’s a really good mentality to have.

On UFC Fight Night, there’s a couple of other Aussie fighters in the undercard in Benny Alloway and Dylan Andrews. How do you rate their chances?

They’ve trained hard enough for it and they’ve both got great talent sets. They’re facing hard fighters, but Australians have a bit of dig in them and it should be a really good couple of fights to watch.

Elsewhere in UFC, recently Anderson Silva was upset by Chris Weidman, even though for some time Silva had an aura of being almost invincible in MMA. Do you feel like that aura has been shattered and a lot of the other guys feel like they can back themselves to do the same now?

Not at all. Anderson just needed a wake up call I think. It’s hard not to be in a top position for so long and not get complacent. If anything he will come back a much better fighter.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 27

Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Thursday, August 28 2013 from 7am (AEST)

Main Card

Carlos Condit vs. Martin KampmannDonald Cerrone vs. Rafael dos AnjosKelvin Gastelum vs. Brian MelanconCourt McGee vs. Robert Whittaker (AUS)Takeya Mizugaki vs. Erik PerezRobert McDaniel vs. Brad Tavares

Papy Abedi vs. Dylan Andrews (AUS)

Justin Edwards vs. Brandon Thatch

Darren Elkins vs. Hatsu Hioki

James Head vs. Jason High

Preliminary Card

Ben Alloway (AUS) vs. Zak Cummings

Roger Bowling vs. Abel Trujillo