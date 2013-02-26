No wonder they call Mayweather 'Money'

Not known for bouts of understatement, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather has tweeted several pictures of himself bathing in riches beyond belief.

Already the highest paid athlete in the world in 2012 Mayweather recently signed a new six-fight deal with Showtime that if completed in the 30-allotted months promises to be the "richest individual athlete deal in all of sports."

So what do you give a man who can buy whatever he wants to celebrate his 36th birthday.

Well this of course:

The cake was made to look like a $1000 bill with his likeness on the note.

He didn't stop there.

Ahead of his return to the ring against Robert Guerro on May 4, Mayweather tweeted a picture of himself relaxing with mountains of real cash stacked high beside him, like he didn't even notice it was there.

Mayweather is expecting a tough challenge against Guerro.

"Robert Guerrero is a champion," he told Boxing Scene.

"For this guy to be mentioned with some of the top fighters in today’s time, he must have done something right or correct in his career.

"This is a guy who I know I can’t overlook; I have to push myself to the limit. I have to dedicate myself and I have to do what it takes to stay at the top.

"Guerrero is a very aggressive fighter. I am starting to train. As a matter of fact, this week I was out on the basketball court with some young kids working on my cardio.

"I have to build my cardio up to fight Guerrero. I will not overlook him. I don’t overlook anyone. I know that everyone who fights me is gunning for me, so I have to be ready for what they are ready to

give me."