Boxer gets a new look after 12-round beating

These two gentlemen appear to be different people, but here's the shocking truth: They're the same man!

That's Andre Berto, former 147-pound welterweight champ, after taking a merciless 12-round beating at the gloves of Robert Guerrero on Saturday night.

Guerrero won on a unanimous decision, and is now 31-1-1 with 18 knockouts. Berto is now 28-2, and gave almost as good as he got, impressive for a guy who fought most of the fight with his right eye swollen shut.

"I did tell Andre I was going to beat him down, so I had to be a man of my word," Guerrero said afterward, and that photo above is evidence of that. "But he did defend himself like a true champ."

Berto, meanwhile, complained about the officiating: "He was coming in, grabbing and holding me. Every time I tried to get off, the referee kept warning me for shots," he said, but was gracious in defeat: "At the end of the day, Robert fought a good fight and he got the win." The judges saw it the same way, unanimously scoring it 116-110 in favor of Guerrero.

Andre, it's probably best just to stay away from mirrors altogether for the next few weeks.

