Showboating amateur fighter gets knocked out

Showboating can give a fight a little bit of personality, but there are times it goes wrong.

At the Tuff 'n' Uff amateur MMA card, Shai Lindsey raised his arms at Carlo Juinio in the Nick Diaz-ian, "Come at me, bro," gesture. Unfortunately for Lindsey, Juinio did as he requested.

By the end of the video, Lindsey is sitting up and on a stool. The only lasting wound is on his pride.

A note to all fighters and future fighters out there: Only showboat if you're ready to accept the kick to the face it may inspire.

