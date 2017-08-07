MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw

Liam Ridgewell, Diego Valeri and Alvas Powell all scored as Portland Timbers saw off LA Galaxy 3-1 in MLS on Sunday.

Portland Timbers comprehensively beat LA Galaxy in MLS, while Atlanta United equalised in the 91st minute against Sporting Kansas City.

The Timbers made a dream start thanks to Ridgewell's fifth-minute opener – a power header into an empty net – but LA hit back immediately via Emmanuel Boateng.

Valeri restored Portland's lead just past the half-hour mark with a stunning long-range strike and Powell sealed the points when he lashed a shot across Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe.

The Timbers are fifth in the Western Conference – three points adrift of leaders Sporting KC – while the Galaxy are ninth and nine points outside of the play-off positions.

Sporting KC missed the opportunity to extend their lead atop the conference after being held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Atlanta.

Benny Feilhaber's 59th-minute penalty had Sporting KC on track for back-to-back wins until Jacob Peterson's netted a last-gasp equaliser as the hosts played out their fourth draw in five matches.

Meanwhile, David Villa scored a hat-trick to lead New York City to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against neighbours New York Red Bulls.