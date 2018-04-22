MLS Review: LAFC, Dynamo lead the line on goal-heavy night in MLS

The expansion side rallied to a 5-3 victory over Montreal, having trailed 3-1 at halftime, while Houston crushed the defending champion

Los Angeles FC and the Houston Dynamo scored five goals each on a high-scoring day in MLS, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy were upstaged by Atlanta United.

LAFC rallied to a 5-3 victory over a 10-man Montreal Impact side, having trailed 3-1 at halftime away from home on Saturday.

The visitors from Los Angeles were staring at their third defeat in four games after Ignacio Piatti's first-half hat trick put the Impact in control.

But Laurent Ciman's stunning free-kick against his former team before the half-hour and a red card to Jukka Raitala gave LAFC a glimmer of hope heading into the second 45 minutes.

LAFC scored four unanswered goals following the interval courtesy of Benny Feilhaber, an own goal, Carlos Vela and Latif Blessing to condemn Montreal to its third successive loss.

LAFC moved up to second in the Western Conference with the win, five points behind Sporting Kansas City and level with FC Dallas, which topped the Philadelphia Union 2-0.

The Dynamo also produced a five-star display as they routed reigning MLS champion Toronto 5-1 in Houston.

Romell Quioto scored twice and added two assists against Toronto, which was without its top players as the club prepares for Wednesday's second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final against Guadalajara.

Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy walked away empty handed after losing 2-0 at home to Atlanta in California.

Former Manchester United forward Ibrahimovic scored the winner last week but the 36-year-old was unable to stop red-hot Atlanta, which was inspired by Josef Martinez and Miguel Almiron.

Atlanta is only a point adrift of Eastern Conference leader New York City, while Orlando City is third following a 3-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Fire stunned New York Red Bulls 2-1 , Real Salt Lake scored three goals in the final eight minutes to overcome 10-man Colorado Rapids team 3-0, while the Columbus Crew and New England Revolution drew 2-2.