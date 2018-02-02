MLBPA executive director Tony Clark releases stern statement on free-agent market

"Each time it has been attacked, Players, their representatives and the Association have united to defend it. That will never change."

This has been the slowest free-agent market in MLB in years with more than 100 players still on the market. Many agents and players have spoken about the virtual standstill the league and available players are in, and tensions are beginning to mount.

They have grown poignant enough that MLBPA executive director Tony Clark felt the need to release a statement on what is coming to be known as the "cold stove."

"For decades free agency has been the cornerstone of baseball's economic system and has benefited Players and the game alike," Clark wrote. "Each time it has been attacked, Players, their representatives and the Association have united to defend it. That will never change."

Lorenzo Cain remains the lone high-profile free agent to have signed a deal this year, as he agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract with the Brewers. But players like Eric Hosmer, J.D. Martinez, Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish remain without teams.

Martinez is reportedly in search of a six-year offer, but no team has given it to him, Hosmer wants eight years, but teams have apparently offered only seven. Martinez has been in search of a deal in the $200 million range, but teams have not gone over $135 million. This comes a mere three years after Giancarlo Stanton signed a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Marlins.

Since that deal though, the game has changed massively with analytics, and teams are beginning to employ platoons, as well as limit starting pitchers' innings and put more emphasis on bullpens.

MORE: MLB free agent rumors: Red Sox not giving up on signing J.D. Martinez | MLB free agent rumors: Yu Darvish waiting to see if Yankees, Dodgers make salary space

All of this has resulted in offers of fewer years and less money for free agents. As the executive director of the MLBPA, this has to worry Clark, who sees a lot of players on the open market unsigned. But with big money and lengthy contracts hard to come by, Clark has a battle on his hands.