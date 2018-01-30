MLB trade news: Royals acquire Jesse Hahn from Athletics for Brandon Moss

The Royals acquired starting pitcher Jesse Hahn and Heath Fillmyer on Monday from the Athletics for Brandon Moss and Ryan Buchter.

We’ve acquired pitchers Jesse Hahn and @hfillmyer08 from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Brandon Moss, Ryan Buchter and cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/vCdmEtvb8K — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 30, 2018

Hahn, 28, made 13 starts with Oakland last season, posting a 3-6 record and a 5.30 ERA (41 earned runs in 69 2/3 innings pitched). He started strong in 2017, recording a 2.74 ERA (13 ER in 42 2/3 IP), through seven outings, including quality starts in five of his first six assignments.

Hahn has pitched for the Padres and Athletics and he enters 2018 with an 18-20 career record and a 4.19 ERA in 53 outings (50 starts).

Fillmyer, 23, spent the entire 2017 season at Midland (AA), where he was 11-5 with a 3.49 ERA (58 ER in 149 2/3 IP).

Moss returns to Oakland, where he spent three seasons, after belting 22 home runs last season. He has 50 home runs over the last two seasons, and hit 76 home runs during his time with the Athletics.



