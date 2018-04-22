Milivojevic overtakes Ndidi in race for Premier League’s dirtiest player

Luka Milivojevic’s fouls in Crystal Palace’s 0-0 draw with Watford on Saturday has seen him move ahead of Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi in the race for the unwanted Premier League dirtiest player prize.

The Serbian has now conceded 62 fouls in 33 games English topflight games this term – two ahead of the Nigerian who has committed 60 fouls in 32 games.

Ndidi is 241 short of former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, who is currently the dirtiest Nigerian in the competition’s history with 328 fouls.

The Leicester City star who leads the top tacklers’ list has now committed 87 Premier League fouls since he joined the Foxes from Genk in 2017.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Shola Ameobi are second and third in the Nigerian all-time list with 251 and 241 fouls committed respectively.