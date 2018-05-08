Mickelson sledges Woods before the Players

Mickelson believes Woods will never repeat his former golfing feats. Pic: Getty

Old rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have thrown down the gauntlet to each other ahead of their mouth-watering group at the Players Championship.

Regarded as golf's unofficial fifth major for its elite field, the TPC Sawgrass spectacle was given a boost when officials grouped Woods, Mickelson and Rickie Fowler for the first two rounds.

For almost 20 years on the US PGA Tour, Woods and Mickelson endured a frosty relationship but have cooled off now both are aged in their 40s.

However, Mickelson reignited the rivalry on Tuesday when he challenged 14-time major winner Woods to a bet.

"Why don't we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner-take-all match?" Five-time major champion Mickelson said.

"I don't know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do."

Woods, a two-time winner at TPC Sawgrass, used his press conference to return serve just hours later.

"I'm definitely not against that," 42-year-old Woods said.

"We'll play for whatever makes him uncomfortable."

In the 35 times the duo has been paired together in an official Tour event, Woods won 10 of their first 18 head-to-head duels and they tied three times.

But in the last 17, Mickelson has won 10 times and they tied once. Woods holds the overall advantage, 16-15-4.

"Fifteen years ago my record against him sucked, and now it's okay," Mickelson said.

"I'm doing better as time has gone on."

However, Mickelson and Woods have only played together once at the Players Championship - in the third round of the 2001 edition.

Woods' 2001 TPC Sawgrass triumph came during a world-beating two-year stretch featuring 12 victories from 24 tournaments worldwide.

"It was the most remarkable golf in the history of the game, and I think unrepeatable," Mickelson said.

Other marquee pairings including Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, as well as 2016 Players winner Jason Day playing with Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia.

Former Players champions Adam Scott and Martin Kaymer have been grouped with defending champion Si Woo Kim.

Other Australians in the field include world No.16 Marc Leishman, playing with Brendan Steele and Grayson Murray.

Brisbane native Cameron Smith's group includes fellow Queenslander Rod Pampling and Argentine Emiliano Grillo, while Victoria's Geoff Ogilvy has been paired with JB Holmes and Whee Kim.