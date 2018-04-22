MFM FC must bounce back after Djoliba ouster - Ospino Egbe

The goalkeeper wants the Olukoya Boys side to recover from the continental exit and get back to winning ways against the Pride of Rivers

MFM FC goalkeeper Ospino Egbe urges his side to bounce back from their Caf Confederation Cup exit when they face Rivers United on Monday.

Fidelis Ilechukwu's side were bundled out of the Caf competition after a 1-0 aggregate loss to Mali's Djoliba and will shift focus to the domestic scene, beginning against Stanley Eguma's men.

And Egbe is confident his Lagos-based side will recover in time from the recent setback and gain all three points against the Pride of Rivers at the Agege Stadium.

"It was sad that we are out of the Caf Confederation Cup but we did out best but luck was not on our side," Egbe told Goal.

"We have to put behind us the disappointment of crashing out of the continental competition. Now we must be focused on the league by taking each game after the other, to do our best.

"We are playing Rivers United next and If we want to win, we need to be at our best in order to win that game.

"It is important we go all out to fight for victory because we need to give our fans something to cheer for. We want to win.

"Rivers are a good side and currently in a good position but we will not allow that trouble us because of the quality of our team and determination within the players."

Ilechukwu's side are 11th with 22 points from 14 league outings this season and would hope a win can put them in the top six places.