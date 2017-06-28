Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne tests positive for banned substance

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne is facing an inquiry after she provided a urine sample that tested positive for a banned substance.

Payne, who in 2015 became the first female to win the famous event, returned an adverse finding at the Swan Hill Cup meeting on June 11 and has been stood down, Racing Victoria (RV) confirmed.

RV stewards will now investigate after receiving a report from Racing Analytical Services Limited which highlighted the presence of the appetite suppressant Phentermine.

Payne is yet to comment, but has been requested to attend the inquiry on Thursday.

The 31-year-old recently rode at Royal Ascot, where she finished fifth on board Kaspersky in the Queen Anne Stakes.