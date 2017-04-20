Media Microscope: American sideline reporters add unique element to soccer games

Imagine doing a full week of preparation for a televised soccer match – reading articles, calling sources, interviewing players and coaches, listening to podcasts and attending meetings.

Then, after putting in all that work, getting around two or three minutes of airtime on the broadcast.

Welcome to the life of a sideline reporter, an often thankless job which nevertheless can produce some of a broadcast’s most impactful moments.

Though American viewers may take them for granted, it’s worth noting how rare it is in world soccer to have a television reporter stationed directly between the benches, interacting with players and coaches, and delivering real-time updates during a broadcast.

“The access we get with MLS is unparalleled,” ESPN sideline reporter Julie Stewart-Binks told Goal.

That access grants sideline reporters a mandate. Though their screen time may be brief, they are tasked with observing and reporting on some of the most important in-game developments and adding crucial information to a broadcast.

“Sideline reporters see things that no one else has the opportunity to see or hear – that’s why you’re down there,” Stewart-Binks said. “You have to prove why you’re useful. No one else has your vantage point, so show them what they can’t see and hear from TV.”

Hyndman hopes for Bournemouth return

To prove their usefulness, a sideline reporter must fully capitalize on both elements of their two-word title.

Sideline: Stewart-Binks and her counterpart Katie Witham at Fox have to keep an eye on the game, of course, but they’re on the sideline because they can watch both teams’ benches, listen to interactions between players and coaches, and speak to relevant parties during the course of the game.

“Sideline [reporting] is incredibly difficult because you have to be the ultimate multi-tasker and you have to be able to compartmentalize,” Witham told Goal.

“I’m always looking at the action and the reaction of both the players on the field and on the bench. I’m also listening to what’s being said both on the field and on the bench. With all of that going on I’m focusing on what John (Strong) is saying, what Alexi (Lalas) is saying on the broadcast. I’m also communicating with my producers and you have to be able to juggle all of that.”

Katie Witham Thierry Henry MLS 2010 More

Stewart-Binks recounted a piece of advice sideline reporter Jennifer Hale provided during a shadowing session a few years back: “You keep an eye on the game and you watch the sideline. Everyone’s watching the game but not everyone is watching the sideline.”

Reporter: This element is oftentimes overlooked but like any other journalist, a sideline reporter develops a network of sources and relies on their ability to extract information from parties that sometimes are unwilling to offer it up.

“I have a very good relationship with an assistant on each bench and I’ve cultivated that over the last three years and I’ll go to them for information,” Stewart-Binks said. “If someone’s coming off, we’re not necessarily sure if it’s an injury sub or it’s tactical so I’ll go to them and ask: ‘Who’s coming on, who’s coming off, why?’”

“I’d say the majority of teams have a good comfort level with me,” Witham said. “Depending on the situation of the game, they are comfortable with me saying ‘Hey, what’s going on with this right now?’ I can actually get information from the coaching staff in the middle of the game and then relay that to the broadcast.”

Story Continues