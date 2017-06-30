MC Alger 2-0 Platinum Stars: Dikwena knocked out of Caf Confederation Cup

The home side remained unchanged from the team that lost the Algerian Cup semi-final last weekend to Entente Sportive de Setif.

They looked to wrap up the group with maximum points and so did in a professional manner.

SA side Stars made three changes to the side that played to a 1-1 draw with Tunisians CS Sfaxien in Rustenburg, The noticeable one being in goal where Mwenya Chibwe got a run in place of Mbongeni Mzimela.

That is the third goalkeeper they have used in the competition since they started their group stage journey towards the end of May.

As they looked to settle into the game, they were dealt an early blow when Algers captain Abdouragman Hachoud stepped up and converted a penalty after 12 minutes.

The visitors struggled to get back into the game, as their efforts to penetrate through the middle brought little to no results at all.

They were nearly punished yet again after the hour mark when Hisham Nekkache’s effort narrowly went wide of goal after intercepting a Charles Baloyi pass on the half hour mark.

They were handed a perfect chance to draw level three minutes before the break, but striker Bonginkosi Ntuli shot straight at Faouzi Chaouchi.

The home side started the second half the way they did the first, with their high-pressing game which Dikwena found hard to cope with in the opening stages of the second stanza.

Interim coach Willem Jackson made a few changes, with the hope of changing the complexion of the game. He brought on Katlego Khunou for Sipho Senne, in a straight-swap change on the wings.

With chances few and far between at either end, both sides failed to exert their dominance in the attacking third to provide more clear-cut scoring opportunities.

Dikwena though had a chance late on, but were once again denied by Chaouchi following Vuyo Mere’s free-kick in the dying minutes.

The home side sealed the deal minutes later when Nekkache fired home a first-time volley from outside the box giving Chibwe no chance.

The win stretches their lead at the top of Group B and all but book their spot in the quarterfinals.