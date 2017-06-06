Mayinga: Sundowns need new players to defend the Caf Champions League crown

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender James Mayinga says the African champions need to strengthen their team if they are to retain advance to the knockout stages and retain their Caf Champions League crown.

“Definitely, they will have to do so [sign new players]. If you look at Wayne Arendse, he has been out of action for almost eight months and once he recovers he won’t slot in immediately, he will need to be given time,” Mayinga told Goal.

The Tshwane giants have been linked with a move for Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee as their defence has been hit with injuries due to their hectic schedule.

Mayinga believes the South Africa international would bring stability in the Sundowns defence.

“They need to refresh their defence and I think bringing in someone like Rivaldo Coetzee as there has been reports of him joining, surely will add some much needed stability at the back and I think coach Pitso (Mosimane) would love to sign him and to strengthen the team at any given point,” Mayinga said.

Sundowns went down 2-1 to Tunisian giants Esperance in their latest Champions League group clash at home, and Mayinga believes they have an uphill task in their quest to defend the title.

“It’s going to be very difficult for Sundowns to qualify for the knockout stages. They will need strong performances because of injuries, fatigue and not having enough rest,” Mayinga concluded.