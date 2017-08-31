Max Scherzer, wife help pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey

Max Scherzer is pitching in to help the sometimes overlooked victims of Hurricane Harvey — animals.

The Nationals' ace and his wife, Erica, are offering to cover the adoption fees at shelters Thursday through Sunday this week for people considering adopting a pet.

Following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, a number of displaced animals in Texas are being relocated to shelters around the country, including the The Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington D.C. where Scherzer plays.

“We have about 20 coming now, but we have been told that we should expect for that number to increase, especially cats, we expect a lot more cats,” Humane Rescue Alliance Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Shain said, via WTTG-TV. “So we are reminding people thinking about adopting to come on down.

“Adoption fees range from $85 up to about $200 depending on the animal and the age of the animal. But Erica and Max have pledged because they know how important it is we get these kennels empty and they are going to cover those adoption fees.”







Help us make room for more incoming animals impacted by #HurricaneHarvey. Adoption fees are waived ALL weekend! #AdoptDontShop https://t.co/tA0zVlJLS9

— Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) August 31, 2017







The city of Houston has received various donations from players and executives around the NFL, NBA and MLB ranging from $27,000 to $10 million.