Masters 2017: Live updates from Saturday's action around Augusta National

The 2017 Masters has a jam-packed leaderboard heading into Saturday's third round.

With a number of players trying to win their first major championship guarding the top of the leaderboard, there could be plenty of excitement Saturday at Augusta National.

Here we will trackactivity throughout Round 3 from the notables hovering in contention.

Follow below for live updates covering Saturday's Masters action (last group tees off at 3:00 p.m. ET):

1:35p.m. ET — Jason Day birdied the par-5 15th hole for his fourth straight birdie of his third round. Day moved to 2 over for the tournament after the run.

2:10 p.m. ET — Day shot a 3-under 69 Saturday to finish his third round at 3-over par. He is seven shots behind the leaders, who have yet to start Round 3.

2:20 p.m. ET — Kevin Chappell followed an eagle on the par-4 seventh hole with a birdie on the par-5 eighth hole to get back to even-par for the tournament. Also, Soren Kjeldsen birdied the par-5 second hole to move to 1 under. He has birdied his first two holes in Round 3.

2:27 p.m. ET — Rory McIlroy birdied the par-5 second hole to move to even-par for the tournament. Also, Phil Mickelson birdied his opening hole to get to 1 under.

2:37 p.m. ET— McIlroy birdied the par-4 third hole to get to 1 under. He is just three shots behind the leaders. Also, Mickelson birdied his second consecutive hole to get to 2 under.