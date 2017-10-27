Manchester United star Smalling reveals his toughest opponent

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has named Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as his toughest opponent in the Premier League so far.

The 27-year-old lauded the qualities of the Phoenix Rising forward while he was trying to establish himself at Old Trafford after switching from Fulham in 2010.

The former Fulham man also admitted that Drogba who scored 104 Premier League goals for Chelsea has an effect on his present game level.

When questioned about his toughest opponent in the English Premier League, the Red Devils defender was quick to mention the former Ivory Coast international who he described as a very great test for him.

“I will probably say Didier Drogba,” disclosed Smalling.

"It was quite early in my career that he was in his prime.

"He was difficult because I think he is someone who ticks every box. He strong, he was quick at the time, and you knew he only needed one chance [to score].

"I think he was the biggest threat that I've faced, especially early in my career, it was even tougher. It was great to test myself against him. I really enjoyed it and it gave that feeling that I belong at this sort of level."





MORE:

Didier Drogba scores in Phoenix Rising emphatic win

| Drogba, Hazard and Aguero make Chelsea legend Lampard's list of greatest team-mates

| Martin Keown: Romelu Lukaku not on the same level as Didier Drogba

