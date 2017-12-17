Man City's celebrations? You should hear Burnley, says Rooney

Manchester City's dressing room celebrations are nothing compared to the din created by Premier League surprise-package Burnley, according to Wayne Rooney.

City chalked up their 16th consecutive Premier League win by thumping Tottenham 4-1 on Saturday, moving 14 points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table, and pictures of buoyant dressing room celebrations shared on social media by players were a familiar post-match feature.

Last weekend, Pep Guardiola's men triumphed 2-1 at Old Trafford – a match that was partly overshadowed by an alleged incident in the tunnel involving players from both teams.

United boss Jose Mourinho was reported to have caused the flashpoint by complaining about City playing music loudly and showing what he perceived to be a lack of respect.

Former Red Devils favourite Rooney told talkSPORT he has no problems with accounts of City's celebrations and insists they pale next to Burnley.

Sean Dyche's men edged up to fifth in the table following Saturday's 0-0 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion and Rooney, whose Everton lost at home to the Clarets earlier this season, says they do not go about their business quietly before or after a match.

"If you've played Burnley over the last few years, they must have a big music system because the noise coming out of their dressing room before and after games is incredible. It's deafening," Rooney explained.

"So, I think if City win the derby at Old Trafford, for me they're entitled to celebrate because it's a big game

"Do it in a respectful manner but I think playing music in your dressing room is fair enough."



Events at Old Trafford brought to mind the infamous 'Pizzagate' match at Old Trafford, where Rooney's game-sealing goal in a 2-0 win over Arsennal preceded a post-match fracas where Cesc Fabregas threw a slice at Alex Ferguson.

"In all the years I've played we had that one incident against Arsenal where it kicked off and then there's been little instances of pushing and shoving," Rooney added.

"Obviously I don't know what happened exactly [at the Manchester derby]."