Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham

Manchester City host Tottenham on Saturday as they look to keep up their record winning run.

City racked up their 15th consecutive victory at Swansea City on Wednesday night to break the all-time English top-flight record, and they won so comfortably they were able to take off some key players long before full-time.

Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and Fabian Delph all departed early, while Kyle Walker and Leroy Sane were given the night off, meaning Pep Guardiola's side should be in good shape for Saturday.





MAN CITY INJURIES









John Stones is said to be nearing a return before the end of December but he is unlikely to feature against Spurs.

Guardiola says Vincent Kompany's injury is not as serious as originally feared but he is unlikely to play, either.

Benjamin Mendy is a long-term absentee.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS









Manchester City have no suspensions for the Tottenham game but both Fernandinho and Leroy Sane are on four yellow cards, meaning another booking would rule them out of the next game. Davison Sanchez is banned for Spurs.





MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP









Guardiola insists he does not have any specific reasons for choosing between Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus up front, but despite Aguero playing well at Swansea it would make sense to start Jesus against Spurs, as the Brazilian tends to press opposition defences with more intensity and the visitors are likely to play out from the back at the Etihad.

Jesus did have a poor game at Old Trafford last weekend, however, so there are merits for both players.

Otherwise, the team should be pretty straight forward to choose. Bernardo Silva and Danilo played well in midweek but Leroy Sane and Kyle Walker are likely to regain their places.

TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS









Spurs, like City, are a little light at centre-back, with Toby Alderweireld out until the New Year with a hamstring problem and Davinson Sanchez suspended.

Eric Dier has dropped back to play alongside Jan Vertonghen in recent games, with Harry Winks and Moussa Dembele in midfield.





OPTA MATCH FACTS





Manchester City are winless in four Premier League games against Spurs (W0 D1 L3) since a run of four consecutive victories between November 2013 and May 2015.

Spurs have won more away Premier League games at Manchester City (10) than they have at any other club.

The last time a team beat each of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham in a top-flight league season before the New Year was 1953-54, with Wolves and West Brom doing so – Manchester City could replicate this with a victory in this game.

This Manchester City winning run (15 in a row) is still four wins away from Pep Guardiola’s best-ever winning run as a manager in league competition. He won 19 in a row between October 2013 and March 2014 as Bayern Munich boss in the German Bundesliga.



Since scoring 10 goals in his first seven Premier League games against Spurs, Sergio Aguero has failed to score in any of his last four despite having seven shots on target.



Since 2011-12, Sergio Aguero has scored 35 goals in 52 Premier League games against “big six” opposition – his goals have contributed towards 29% of Man City’s 119 goals in these games over this period.



Harry Kane has scored seven goals in seven Premier League away matches for Spurs this season.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME









Kick off is 17:30 GMT (12:30 p.m. ET) on Saturday, December 16 (12:30 Eastern), and the game will be shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK and NBC in the United States, as well as on various channels around the world.

