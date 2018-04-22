Man City set new Premier League record in Swansea thrashing

City's title celebrations were matched by a brilliant performance at the Etihad that set new benchmarks in passing and possession

Manchester City passed Swansea City off the pitch on Sunday to set a new Premier League benchmark.

The Etihad Stadium had a party atmosphere this weekend as the new champions took to the field for the first time since Manchester United's reverse to West Brom put the title in their hands.

And those celebrations apparently filtered down to their players, who enjoyed every minute of a vintage 5-0 victory over the Swans.

1015 - Manchester City attempted 1015 passes against Swansea (942 completed), becoming the first team to attempt 1000+ in a Premier League game (since 2003/04). Futuristic. pic.twitter.com/PGA8ZAVtvJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 22 de abril de 2018

City completed an outstanding 943 passes during the match, with an accuracy of 92.3 percent.

It marks the first time since 2003-4 that a team have managed so many completed passes, and contributed to a dominant 83% share of possession which is also a new 14-year high as the visitors barely touched the ball over the 90 minutes.

Swansea in comparison attempted just 202 passes, less than a fifth of the 1015 tried by their opponents - the first time any side have beaten the thousand mark.

One of City's goalscorers was Kevin De Bruyne, who has had a season to remember at the heart of the side's midfield.

De Bruyne netted from outside the area for the fifth time this season in the Premier League, more than any other player in the English top flight.

5 - Kevin De Bruyne has now scored five goals from outside the box in the Premier League this season; the most of any player. Smash. pic.twitter.com/17kNulRJFe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 22 de abril de 2018

Pep Guardiola's men will now turn their sights to the overall Premier League points record for a single season.

With 90 from their 34 games to date, the team need six more to overhaul record holders Chelsea, who picked up 95 in their 2004-5 title win.