Major conspiracy theory erupts after Brock Lesnar's loss at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar’s loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 has added fuel to the theory that he’s about to make a shock return to UFC.

Heading into WWE’s showpiece event, not many fans were expecting Rollins to dethrone Lesnar to win the Universal championship.

Except those who were predicting Lesnar is about to return to UFC.

Rumours of an upcoming bout between Lesnar and UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier have been circulating for months, with latest reports saying the fight is being targeted for UFC 241 on August 17.

The UFC hasn’t made anything official, but the fight has been on the cards ever since Cormier took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July last year.

After that fight, Lesnar invaded the Octagon and shoved Cormier, demanding a fight.

Cormier has since defended the belt against Derrick Lewis, but hasn’t fought since that bout in November.

He had been targeting retirement in March, but UFC president Dana White said he believes that Cormier wants one last fight against Lesnar.

So the fact that Lesnar lost his Universal title at WrestleMania has many believing he’s now free to return to UFC.

Brock Lesnar loses the WWE Universal title at #WresteMania35 – does that clear the way for his return to the UFC to face Daniel Cormier? We will probably know more soon but this definitely gives Lesnar a clearer path to another fight in the UFC. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 7, 2019









If the DC fight is gonna happen in August, I’d imagine Brock will turn his full attention to fighting or he’s probably not coming back. UFC has a big presser scheduled this week. Announcing DC vs Brock would be a big deal. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 7, 2019





Of course, it is a done deal. He wouldn't allow Vince to let him drop the belt if he wasn't fighting @dc_mma. Also, his clearly slimmer physique is a clear indication. He is getting in fighting shape. — Yanal Khonako (@MMA_Yanal) April 7, 2019





Lesnar absolutely looks like he’s in fighting shape — Dalton Baker (@DBaker84) April 7, 2019





Knew that was happening, Brock Lesnar is going back to UFC, Brock V DC in August #WresteMania35 — Joe (@Joey54HD) April 7, 2019





Brock Lesnar just LOST the WWE Universal title. UFC bound? #wrestlemania — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 7, 2019





Brock Lesnar must be returning to UFC — Abraham MUFC 442 🌺 (@AttaAbraham) April 7, 2019





Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion, and is currently under contract with both WWE and UFC.

He hasn’t fought in the Octagon since UFC 200, where he initially defeated Mark Hunt, before having the victory stripped after he tested positive for banned substances.

Many pundits also pointed to his new, c=slimmer physique as an indication that he’s getting in shape to fight in the Octagon.

