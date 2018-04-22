Aussie wheelchair champ's incredible London Marathon win

Australia's Madison de Rozario has beaten a host of former winners to take out the women's wheelchair race in the hottest London Marathon on record.

De Rozario triumphed on Sunday, a week after claiming gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old finished in one hour 42 minutes 58 seconds on Sunday ahead of four-time champion Tatyana McFadden, with another American, Susannah Scaroni, third.

Her victory, in what was officially the hottest London Marathon on record with temperatures hitting 24.1C, also saw de Rozario beat Switzerland's defending champion Manuela Schar as she claimed top spot in only her second outing around the UK capital's streets.

"Just physically doing the 42km felt a lot easier after last weekend and knowing that my body is happy to do it," said de Rozario.

De Rozario takes the win. Image: Getty More

"Then you throw in the competitive part on top of it and I had a bit more confidence going in, knowing that I could stay and that I could maybe sprint finish."

De Rozario is a triple Paralympic silver medallist and dual world champion, and claimed gold in the T54 1500m and marathon for the host nation on the Gold Coast this month.

Fellow Commonwealth Games champion Kurt Fearnley finished fifth in the men's wheelchair race, crossing in 1:31:24 seconds.

The 37-year-old, seeking a third London win after placing third in last year's race, ended his career representing Australia with victory on the Gold Coast where he carried the flag at the closing ceremony.

She got to hang with Prince Harry afterwards. Image: Getty More

Fearnley went into the London race as the course record-holder (1:28:57 from 2009) but it was Britain's David Weir who claimed the glory as he crossed first for his eighth London Marathon title, storming home in a sprint finish ahead of Switzerland's Marcel Hug.

In the men's marathon, Olympic 5000m champion Eliud Kipchoge defied the heat to win the event for a third time, while Mo Farah finished in an impressive third place, breaking the British record in the process.

Kipchoge raced out of the start on Sunday, with the leading group registering a blistering opening mile of four minutes 22 seconds, but the Kenyan couldn't maintain that pace as temperatures rose more than 20C.

Farah, who overcame early problems with his drinks bottle, fell well behind Kipchoge but still registered a time of 2:06:32 to break Steve Jones's British record achieved in 1985.

Kipchoge's fellow Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot earlier won her first women's London Marathon, just a year after taking up the distance at 33.

There was a home success with David Weir winning the men's wheelchair race for an eighth time after a sprint finish.

Thousands of fun runners, many raising money were charity, took on the marathon challenge but doctors warned people to be careful and take in lots of fluids given the unseasonably hot weather in the British capital.