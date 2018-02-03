Lukaku doesn't fear Alexis competition after 'destined' Man Utd move

Romelu Lukaku says Alexis Sanchez was “destined” to sign for Manchester United but has no fears regarding the competition for places he poses.

Having spent much of the season operating with just one central striking option, the Red Devils now have alternatives to consider.

Lukaku, as a £75 million addition, has been an almost guaranteed starter so far, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic enduring further fitness issues, but Jose Mourinho could rotate if required.

Sanchez is a versatile performer considered to be quite a coup for United and his arrival has been welcomed by those hoping to complement his talents in a trophy-chasing side.

Lukaku told Sky Sports on a high-profile addition and what it could mean for him: "I work hard and do everything to make sure I am in the starting line-up. It is the manager's choice [if I am picked], but he knows what I can do for the team - I score goals and give assists and I think in my short time here I have been important for the team.

"He [Sanchez] is a Manchester United player - he was destined to play here. He deserves to be on the big stage. It was something he wanted as well.

"He has a lot of experience after playing for Barcelona and Arsenal. I admire the quality he has on the ball, but especially his will to win. People were criticising him for being moody, but he is not like that. He is a just a winner.

"I speak Spanish, so it is easy for me to communicate with him. He speaks good English as well. We always try to make a player feel comfortable, and he feels very comfortable here now. I think we will see the best of him."

While a deal for Sanchez dominated the January transfer window at Old Trafford, he was not the only person to put pen to paper.

Mourinho also committed his future to United until at least 2020, much to the delight of those working under the Portuguese’s wing.

Lukaku added: "Of course it is good, everything is stable.

"He can continue building on what he is building now. Everybody knows how the manager works.

"If we do everything right until the end of the season, add in some reinforcements in the summer, we will be even stronger than we are now.

"I do not think the same as the manager. It [the league] is not done yet, we have to keep fighting."

United sit 15 points adrift of arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League table, with Mourinho having thrown in the title towel, but they are still in contention for FA Cup and Champions League honours.