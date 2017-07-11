Lewandowski had support of his team-mates in Golden Boot bid, insists Rummenigge

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists Robert Lewandowski's team-mates were fully behind his bid to end the season as Bundesliga's top scorer.

Lewandowski had to settle for second behind Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and blamed a lack of support from his colleagues in the final match of the season against Freiburg.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has since rejected any suggestion Lewandowski - who scored 30 goals compared to Aubameyang's 31 - is unsettled at the Allianz Arena, and Rummenigge says the Pole's perception is wide of the mark.

"I have been talking to Maik Barthel, the agent of Robert Lewandowski, and asked him what the problem actually was," Rummenigge told a news conference.

"He said that Robert felt a little bit lacking in support in the last league game against Freiburg. I replied that I don't see this at all like that, and that I want to remind him that Robert had a few chances himself, which his team-mates did create for him.

"And I want to remind people that there were two chances Arturo Vidal had, where he didn't hit the empty net and maybe didn't pass the way he should have.

"I can say his team-mates wanted him to get the Golden Boot but it just didn't work out in the end. Lewi scored one, Aubameyang scored two, that happens.

"But I think when you score 60 Bundesliga goals in two seasons, then you can be satisfied, even without the scoring title.

"The coach also told me that he advised the other players to help Lewi especially so that he could win the scoring title. It didn't happen, but no problem".