Levy claims fifth European Tour crown in Rabat

Alexander Levy edged out Alvaro Quiros in Morocco after finishing with a two-under 70 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Alexander Levy claimed his first victory of the year and the fifth European Tour triumph of his career at the Trophee Hassan II on Sunday.

A two-under 70 was enough for the Frenchman to seal a one-shot win, finishing eight under for the week at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Alvaro Quiros went into the final round with the slenderest of advantages, but the Spaniard was runner-up following a closing 72 in Rabat.

Levy, who already had three top-10 finishes to his name this season, took over at the top of the leaderboard with a birdie at the third and made another two gains either side of a bogey at seven to hit the turn in 34.

The leader was in trouble at the 16th when his tee shot went off to the right and he did well to escape with a bogey after his second shot found the bunker.

Another birdie at the penultimate hole put him two up with one to play and that proved to be decisive, Spaniard Quiros coming up just short despite finishing with back-to-back birdies.

It was another mixed round for Quiros, who carded four birdies and as many bogeys for the second successive day.

Swedish duo Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren were back on six under along with Finland's Mikko Ilonen and Italian Andrea Pavan.