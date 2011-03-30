Bennett to leave Dragons

Wayne Bennett has confirmed he will move on from the head coaching position at the St George-Illawarra Dragons at the end of 2011.

Bennett had advised Doust two weeks ago of his intention to leave but is yet to make a decision on where he will coach or even if he will coach after his tenure ends.

"I didn't come here long term," said Bennett. "I came to get a job done. It has been done, it's a good time to move on."

"Steve now has the opportunity - he deserves it. He's been a great assistant. I'm elated for him. It's the way it should work."

Seven-time premiership winning coach Bennett was approached in June last year - before St George had clinched the 2010 premiership - about extending his contract.

"I declined then. I didn't want to commit," he said

"There has been a lot of transparency throughout the process.

"They worked hard to keep me with wonderful offers.

"This was not about the money. If it was I'd still be here."

"The premiership was a bonus but it wasn't till two weeks ago that I realised what I had been feeling was what I wanted to to do.

Bennett had no intentions of stepping down and reaffirmed his love of coaching at the highest level.

"It's all about premierships for me," he said.

"I enjoy coaching. I'm not a golfer I'm not a socialiser. I like coaching."

The notoriously short-tempered coach gave no indication to what club he may join after the 2011 season.

Dragons chief Peter Doust confirmed Steve Price will take over as coach for the 2012 season.