News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Eels forwards hit back at critics
Eels forwards hit back at critics
Pearce ruled out of Origin, but not NRL season
Scans confirm horror injury news for Pearce

Sharks overcome more injuries to stun Panthers

Steve Zemek
AAP /

A battered and bruised Cronulla have hailed their 26-22 NRL win over Penrith as one of their toughest in a long time.

We want to hold sides to zero - Cordner
0:52

We want to hold sides to zero - Cordner
Warriors are the best team in the NRL - McGregor
0:37

Warriors are the best team in the NRL - McGregor
If anyone can get through it it would be Pearcey - Cordner
0:57

Cordner has high hopes for Pearce recovery
Both sides excited for Anzac Day matchup
1:09

Both sides excited for Anzac Day matchup
Eels turn tables to thrash Sea Eagles
1:30

Eels turn the tables to thrash Sea Eagles
Slater's controversial 'drop kick' try
0:21

Slater's controversial 'drop kick' try
0420_1600_nat_Irvine
1:31

Former Eels manager under fire for allegedly stealing $90,000 from Eels
0420_1600_nat_NRL
0:41

Roosters win lowest scoring NRL game since 2013
0418_1800_nsw_hastings
2:11

Jackson Hastings breaks his silence to Seven News
0418_1600_nat_NRLbarrett
1:00

Barrett says Hastings was a ticking time bomb
0418_1130_nat_hastings
1:02

Barrett says Hastings was a ticking time bomb
Dean Pay responds to Burgess accusations
0:21

Dean Pay responds to Burgess accusations
 

With Paul Gallen (knee) and Wade Graham (hamstring) watching from the Southern Cross Group Stadium sidelines on Sunday and after losing fellow veteran forward Luke Lewis to a calf strain in the 12th minute, the Sharks had every excuse.

Even with 828 NRL games worth of experience watching on, they refused to relent.

So bad is their mounting injury toll amongst their senior players that Andrew Fifita - their fourth-string skipper - had to take over captaincy duties.

Fifita was inspirational in the absence of his fellow big-name forwards, playing 73 minutes, running for 130 metres, making 35 tackles and six offloads.

Happy days for the Sharks. Image: Getty

After an injury-interrupted first six weeks, five-eighth Matt Moylan had his best game in Sharks colours, playing against his junior club, but is yet to hit his straps this year.

Penrith playmaker and former Sharks premiership winner James Maloney had an afternoon to forget, missing a simple conversion attempt in the dying moments and almost conceding a penalty try.

Sharks coach Shane Flanagan described the win as one of their bravest efforts in a long time.

"We're pretty battered," Flanagan said.

"I'm just proud of the whole group. That's Cronulla Sharks - we know it's there and we'll see that more often than not."

Lewis limped off. Image: Getty

It was an important two points for Cronulla, who had lost their previous two and looked down on confidence.

The Sharks carried a 10-6 lead into halftime after Scott Sorensen produced a stunning individual effort to beat four defenders when there was nothing on.

The Sharks extended their advantage to 10 after Josh Dugan sliced open the Penrith defence from the back field and Jesse Ramien scored a few plays later.

Panthers replacement hooker Sione Katoa had been on the field for only three minutes when he grubbered for Dylan Edwards to reduce the deficit to six points.

But James Segeyaro returned in kind, dribbling the ball in-goal for Ramien's second try.

In the lead-up, Maloney took out Dugan and on-field referee Matt Cecchin said Cronulla would have been awarded a penalty try had Ramien not got to it first.

Tries to Isaah Yeo and Viliame Kikau in the final three minutes gave the Sharks a few nervous moments but the Panthers were never truly in the contest in the second half as they had their three-game winning streak snapped.

"We never give up all night," Panthers coach Anthony Griffin said.

"We just got our defence wrong a few times, kicks and transition and they have some classy outside backs and made us pay."

Penrith also have a nervous wait after Reagan Campbell-Gillard was put on report for an alleged crusher tackle.

Back To Top