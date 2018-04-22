Skipper Smith waiting for Storm NRL offer

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith says he's waiting for an offer from the defending NRL premiers before deciding on his future but has ruled out becoming the next coach of the Storm.

Off-contract at the end of the season, the 34-year-old national skipper says he's not sure if he wants to play on and wants to first hear what the Storm's plans are for him.

There have been reports that Storm coach Craig Bellamy expects Smith to suit up for an 18th season to help guide the club through the expected retirement of superstar fullback Billy Slater, following Cooper Cronk's departure last off-season.

Smith played his 365th NRL game against Brisbane last Friday night and a 12-month deal would likely see him become the first player to notch 400 matches.

"I haven't spoken to the club at all about next year," Smith said on Sunday ahead of the Storm's Anzac Day clash with the Warriors.

"Once they are in a position to talk to me about next year or a couple of years, three years - whatever they are thinking - I'm happy to sit down and talk to them about it and express the way I feel about moving forward.

"Whether that's to play or not to play I'm not too sure at the moment and I'd like to see what they are thinking."

Former Hawthorn champion Luke Hodge, a good friend of Smith's, briefly retired before joining Brisbane this season to help the growth of the young AFL line-up.

But he has come under criticism for his form in the struggling club.

Smith ruled out staying on at the Storm in a player-coach role, saying he has no interest in coaching and said he would only stay on if he was the best hooker at the club.

"I wouldn't enjoy being on the field if I wasn't at my very best and particularly if I knew I was holding a position I could give to someone else like a Brandon Smith, who could come and improve his game as a starting dummy half," Smith said

"It's a different situation for Hodgey as he's chasing a role as a coach, where I don't really see my future in the coaching role - I don't have any desire to do that at all.

"For me it's about if I'm still playing my very best and can give my best to the team then I'd be happy to stay on and play."