Stuart accuses Tom Burgess of diving

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has blasted Sam and Tom Burgess following his side's 42-22 thumping at the hands of South Sydney.

Stuart said Sam was lucky not to be sin-binned after collecting Aidan Sezer high midway through the second half of an NRL encounter that at times turned fiery at Central Coast Stadium.

In pointed post-match comments on Saturday, he also implied Tom had laid down after being collected high by English Test teammate Elliott Whitehead.

Stuart was bristling after seeing skipper Jarrod Croker sin-binned for a professional foul for holding back Angus Crichton close to the line.

Stuart was perplexed Sam was also not sent to cool off for 10 minutes and said he was only allowed to stay on the field because Sezer didn't stay down.

"That's not for me to comment on. But I hope Sam's happy that Sezer doesn't lay down for him," Stuart said.

Stuart's comments appeared to be aimed at Tom following his tackle by Whitehead.

Sam also during the week took aim at Canterbury's Josh Morris, who he accused of diving during the elbowing incident for which he was suspended for two weeks.

Sam now faces a nervous wait for the match review committee sheet and could be set for yet another stint on the sideline.

Sam didn't want to talk to waiting media but told Fox Sports: "I don't think there was anything in it."

Tom denied he had taken a dive, saying he suffered a burning sensation up his arm and neck.

"It's all right. It's (Stuart's) comment. I'm not a player to lay down," Tom said.

"It hurt, it was burning so as soon as that finished I got up."