Inglis scores stunning try in big Bunnies win

Greg Inglis has wound back the clock with a sensational long range try in the Rabbitohs' thumping 42-22 win over the Raiders on Saturday

The South Sydney star turned defence into attack with a superbly timed intercept on his own 20-metre line, before racing clear to touch down for a four-pointer at the other end.

TRY OR NO TRY?: Officials defend controversial Slater four-pointer

DCE COPS PUNISHMENT: Manly captain sanctioned over Hastings bust-up

Inglis' brilliant solo try saw the Bunnies extend their lead over Canberra to 24-6 in a scintillating first half on the Central Coast.

South Sydney's left side ran riot in the opening exchanges, running in three tries to make it 16-0 after 16 minutes.

The Rabbitohs were threatening to run away with it but Elliott Whitehead's try on the siren saw the Raiders trail 24-12 at the break.

Sam Burgess was breathing fire on Saturday after missing the past two weeks due to suspension and looked determined to make up for lost time with a dominant performance in front of 15,134 fans at Central Coast Stadium.

However, Burgess is in danger of missing more football after being put on report for an ugly high shot on Aidan Sezer, which set off a scuffle midway through the second half.

The English enforcer was given a standing ovation by the Rabbitohs faithful as he went off in the 61st minute after running 179m and making two linebreaks.

It was the Rabbitohs' fourth win from their past five starts and a performance that reinforced that they are top-eight contenders.

Burgess carved up the Raiders' middle all day and burst through a hole in the 44th minute, with fullback Jack Wighton doing well to stop him in his tracks.

Richie Kennar landed the knockout blow for the Rabbitohs in the 52nd minute to make it 32-12.

And it was Burgess who created the opportunity when he sucked in three defenders and still got an offload away.

After leading 24-12 at halftime, the Rabbitohs iced the game with tries to Kennar and Robert Jennings after Raiders skipper Jarrod Croker was sin-binned.

The Rabbitohs had great contributions all over the park - Cody Walker was once again dominant, Adam Reynolds' kicking was superb, Tom Burgess charged for 128m and hooker Damien Cook did his NSW aspirations no harm.

The Raiders scored consolation tries through Croker and Whitehead in the second half but had their two-game winning streak snapped.

With AAP