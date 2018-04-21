Cherry-Evans fined over Hastings bust-up

Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans has been fined $10,000 by the NRL club following an altercation with teammate Jackson Hastings.

The penalty follows a Manly review into several incidents between Cherry-Evans and Hastings in the lead-up and aftermath of the Sea Eagles' NRL loss to the Gold Coast.

As a result of the investigation, the Sea Eagles on Saturday slugged their star halfback Cherry-Evans for his role in the incidents which led to Hastings being banished to reserve grade.

The pair traded blows while the side was in Gladstone in central Queensland, where they played the Gold Coast in a round-five NRL match two weeks ago.

"Daly has unreservedly accepted the club's findings and sanction and has taken full responsibility for his involvement in these matters," Manly chief executive Lyall Gorman said.

"The incidents that unfolded in Gladstone fall massively short of our club's expectations, culture and values and are regrettable in the extreme.

"They in no way reflect what we stand for and have let our club, our playing group, our corporate partners, our members, supporters and our community at large."

Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett said Hastings was unlikely to play first-grade again this year.

It's been reported senior members of the side told management they were unwilling to play alongside Hastings.

Several players have since said they harbour no grudges towards Hastings and would be supportive if he were recalled.

Hastings also fell out with team management and the playing group during his time at the Sydney Roosters.

The son of Roosters great Kevin Hastings appears set to depart the NRL for the English Super League.