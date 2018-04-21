News

Sam Burgess' shocking NRL rap sheet
Sam Burgess' shocking rap sheet hits 10 games

Broncos' Lodge cleared of NRL spear tackle

Steve Zemek
NZ Newswire /

Brisbane prop Matt Lodge will not miss any game time despite being charged over a dangerous tackle on Melbourne's Christian Welch.

The Broncos on Saturday were breathing a sigh of relief after Lodge had been charged with a grade-one dangerous throw following Friday night's loss to the Storm.

There was little love lost between Welch and Lodge as the pair engaged in a running battle all night.

It culminated in a lifting tackle in the 76th minute.

But Lodge will be free to take on South Sydney on Thursday with an early guilty plea.

The loss of Lodge would have been a big blow for the Broncos, with hooker Andrew McCullough set for an extended stint on the sidelines due to an elbow injury.

