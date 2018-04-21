Cherry-Evans punished over Hastings feud

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans has been fined $10,000 for his involvement in an altercation with teammate Jackson Hastings.

The fine follows a Manly review into several incidents between Cherry-Evans and Hastings in the lead-up and aftermath of the Sea Eagles' NRL loss to Gold Coast in Gladstone this month.

Hastings has since been banished from Manly's NRL playing squad, relegated to the club's feeder team Blacktown.

"Daly has unreservedly accepted the club's findings and sanction and has taken full responsibility for his involvement in these matters," Manly chief executive Lyall Gorman said.

"The incidents that unfolded in Gladstone fall massively short of our club's expectations, culture and values and are regrettable in the extreme.

"They in no way reflect what we stand for and have let our club, our playing group, our corporate partners, our members, supporters and our community at large down.

"While we must move on and focus on the season ahead, we will continue to work intensely with all members of our playing group and management to ensure that the lessons of these incidents serve as an absolute reminder of the responsibilities and accountabilities that are incumbent upon all involved in our club, on and off the field."