Barba stars in St Helens Super League rout

Jonny Lomax grabbed a hat-trick of tries as St Helens bounced back from their surprise defeat at Wakefield with a 66-4 trouncing of injury-hit Huddersfield.

Inspired by classy full-back Ben Barba, Saints ran in 12 tries in all to register their biggest win over the Giants in the summer era and consolidate their place at the top of the Super League.

Huddersfield's heaviest defeat of the season leaves them still looking for a first win under interim head coach Chris Thorman and in deep trouble near the foot of the table.

The Yorkshiremen had nine regulars missing following the late withdrawal of Lee Gaskell and Seb Ikahihifo who were both injured in training.

They were also without talismanic halfback Danny Brough through suspension and were totally outclassed by their hosts.

Still missing skipper James Roby, St Helens gave a debut to centre Matty Costello in the absence of suspended England international Mark Percival and he made his mark after 12 minutes, taking Morgan Knowles' offload to race into space and get Lomax over for the opening try.

Wigan made it four wins in succession as they dispatched of last season's table-toppers Castleford 28-12.

Two points separated the teams at the break after Wigan's 14-2 lead, courtesy of tries from Oliver Gildart and Liam Farrell, was cut in the final 10 minutes of the half after Oliver Holmes and Garry Lo touched down.

But a second try for Gildart just after the break, following a strong run from Joe Burgess, was added to by scores from George Williams and Tony Clubb as the Warriors impressed in front of England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones, who was a guest at the DW Stadium.

Papua New Guinea World Cup star Lo was handed his first Super League start for the Tigers and looked impressive with ball in hand and at feet.

Salford recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season thanks to a hugely impressive 38-4 win over Wakefield Trinity at the AJ Bell Stadium.