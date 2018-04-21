Smith credits Jacks for Munster's NRL form

A player with just 15 NRL games to his name has been credited with helping Cameron Munster reclaim form Cameron Smith believes is worthy of Queensland selection.

Melbourne and Maroons skipper Smith said Munster deserved to retain the Queensland No.6 jersey after bouncing back from a controversial Rugby League World Cup campaign.

And Smith has hailed budding Storm halfback Ryley Jacks as the on-field spark for Munster.

Playing just his third game of the year Jacks, 25, combined with Munster to help Melbourne hold out Brisbane 34-20 on Friday night, marking the Storm's first back to back wins in 2018.

"The inclusion of Ryley Jacks has helped Cameron. It has made him settle in that position a bit better," Smith said.

"Ryley is quite a mature player. Not too many things fluster him and I think Cameron feeds off that and he is allowed to play his natural game."

Storm coach Craig Bellamy could also see Jacks' effect on Munster as the halves try to deal with life after Sydney Roosters recruit Cooper Cronk.

"Munster has really grown into that role," he said.

"Last year Cameron didn't do a whole heap of organising but he has taken a fair bit of that on board without Cooper there and now Jacksy has come in and played a solid role for us."

Bellamy also liked what he saw from Munster off the field.

Munster was reportedly close to being cut by Melbourne over disciplinary issues in February after it was revealed he had been briefly sent home from Kangaroos camp during the World Cup following an alleged dust-up with teammate Ben Hunt.

"He realised he probably wasn't doing the right thing all the time and to his credit he has really changed," Bellamy said.

"I can't fault his off-field training, preparation, just life in general. And that really shows on the field."

Meanwhile, Bellamy fears prized prop Jesse Bromwich faces a stint on the sidelines with a suspected knee medial strain.